Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Vineville United Methodist Church
William "Bill" Robert McDuffie, Senior
September 22, 1923 - February 17, 2020
Macon, GA- William Robert McDuffie, Senior, 96, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Vineville United Methodist Church. Dr. William (Billy) Oliver and Dr. Jimmy Asbell will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service in the sanctuary. Private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery.
William Robert McDuffie, Sr. (Bill) was born September 22, 1923, in Arlington, Georgia to the late Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Sherwood McDuffie and was predeceased by seven siblings. Bill graduated from Mercer University's Southern College of Pharmacy in 1951 and went into sales with Charles Pfizer Pharmaceuticals where he was District Manager. One year he was named the top District Manager in the country. Bill always displayed a vibrant, positive, and exuberant personality which he conveyed to his family, friends, and his wonderful and supportive team of salesmen. He retired from Pfizer in 1986, but still served as an Ambassador representing Pfizer at medical conventions throughout the United States and Canada. Mr. McDuffie served a short time in the Army during World War II. He was also an avid golfer and for several years played in the Peach Blossom Golf Tournaments at Idle Hour Country Club, even playing in the Peach Blossom with his partner, son Sherwood. He enjoyed golfing vacations with his sons and grandsons and played in other golf tournaments. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and other sports, his Tuesday Night Supper Group, listening to big band music, dancing with his wife, and watching Fox News. He was a member of Vineville United Methodist Church, Idle Hour Golf and Country Club, the Lions Club, and the Georgia Pharmaceutical Association.
A devoted family man, Bill McDuffie was most proud of his wife (his "child bride" as he called her), his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom he loved and supported dearly.
Mr. McDuffie is survived by his wife Susan Jane Thigpen McDuffie; four children: Kathryn Jane McDuffie Pye (Charles), William Robert McDuffie, Jr. (Camille), Sherwood Hugh McDuffie (Laura June), and Margery Elizabeth McDuffie Whatley (Terry); eight grandchildren: Charles Baxter James, Jr. (Christi), Kathryn Brooke Bonner (Robby), Hannah Susan James, Eliza Jane McDuffie, William Robert McDuffie, III, Victoria Taylor McDuffie, Lindsay Kathryn Whatley, and Kendall Elizabeth Whatley; and seven great grandchildren: Noah Michael Avery, Summer Elizabeth Avery, Joshua Luke Holmes, Franklin Stebin Horne, IV, Sanford Alexander Horne, Charles Baxter James, III, and William Sherwood James.
A special thanks and appreciation to Mr. McDuffie's care givers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Enhancement Fund at Mercer University, 315 College St, Macon, GA 31201 or to the .
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
