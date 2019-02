Lt. Col. William Roberts ParkerMarch 31, 1933 - February 12, 2019Macon, Georgia- William Parker, age 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Pine Pointe Hospice. A private family service will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery on Friday, February 15th, followed by a Celebration of Life at Carlyle Place in Activity room A & B from 5:00 - 7:00pm. (Attendants will be available to direct parking and shuttles will be offered).Lt. Col. Parker was a graduate from the University of Georgia in 1956. He served in the United States Air Force from 1956 - 1981. He continued his professional career as the Executive Director for MLS, where he designed the computer programming. His talents and hobbies were wood working "Craftsman", part of a Think Tank group, sailing, scuba diving and flying remote control airplanes.He was a dedicated, loving father and husband. He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Betty Parker; son Mark Parker of Florida, daughters Karen (Michael) Vincent of Honduras and Carol (Cary) Tanrath of Savannah; grandchildren Jacquie (Griffin) Jones, Melinda (James) Ashachik, Virginia (Kyle) Marion, William Vincent and Rylie Tanrath; son-in-law Jim Odum of Lawrenceville. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Kip Odum.Register online at www.hartsmort.com Harts Mortuary at the Cupola has charge of arrangements