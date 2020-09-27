William "Bill" Ross Mallard
September 21, 1923 - September 24, 2020
Macon, GA- William "Bill" Ross Mallard, 97, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. A graveside service on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Antonie Walker officiating.
Bill was born in Dothan, AL to the late Howard D. and Lula Bell Harrell Mallard. He was preceded in death by his wives, Virginia Mallard and Eleanor B. Mallard and his daughter; Vicky Fowler. Bill was a graduate of Lanier High School and Ohio State University. He served his country in the United States Army, where he received a Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Bill was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as director of Labor Relations. He was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church and was a member of the Macon Exchange Club and Past President and Past President of the Georgia State Fair Board. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his son; Steve (Lucy) Burke, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
