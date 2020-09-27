1/
William Ross "Bill" Mallard
1923 - 2020
William "Bill" Ross Mallard
September 21, 1923 - September 24, 2020
Macon, GA- William "Bill" Ross Mallard, 97, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. A graveside service on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Antonie Walker officiating.
Bill was born in Dothan, AL to the late Howard D. and Lula Bell Harrell Mallard. He was preceded in death by his wives, Virginia Mallard and Eleanor B. Mallard and his daughter; Vicky Fowler. Bill was a graduate of Lanier High School and Ohio State University. He served his country in the United States Army, where he received a Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Bill was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as director of Labor Relations. He was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church and was a member of the Macon Exchange Club and Past President and Past President of the Georgia State Fair Board. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his son; Steve (Lucy) Burke, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for William "Bill" Ross Mallard



Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
Bill was a consistent and ever faithful member at Riverside. What a wonderful witness he was to all who knew and loved him. Always positive and encouraging; a true Christian disciple who walked the walk. We will miss his presence and beautiful witness. Love and sympathy to all who knew and loved Bill Mallard.
Helen M. Adams
Friend
