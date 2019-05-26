William Russell McAllister (1974 - 2019)
Service Information
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA
31044
(478)-945-3121
Obituary
William Russell McAllister
07/14/1974 - 05/04/2019
WARNER ROBINS, GA- William "Russell" McAllister, 44, passed away on May 4, 2019, in Warner Robins
Private services will be held at a later date.
Many who knew Russell or "Russ Guss" knew a man who was hilarious, compassionate, and resilient.
He is survived by his mother, Nan Paro of Warner Robins, his three daughters, Maranda (Martin) McAllister-Ballard, Morgan McAllister, Madison McAllister, and his sister Kimberly Beers and her children, Brayden and Brookelynn Beers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 7 Corporate Park, 1st Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 26, 2019
