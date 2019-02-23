Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WiLliam Russell "Rusty" Towles Jr.. View Sign

WIlliam Russell "Rusty" Towles, Jr.

March 25, 1951 - February 21, 2019

Macon, GA- William Russell "Rusty" Towles, Jr. passed away at his home Thursday, February 21, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Mathis Funeral Home, 151 E Dykes St, Cochran, GA 31014.

Rusty was born in Macon and graduated from Cochran High School in 1969. He was the son of the late William Russell and Dina Fordham Towles, Sr. and was preceded in death by his sister Diane Towles Cooper and brother-in-law Tony Cooper. He joined the Army National Guard and later served as a reservist. During his reserve commitment Rusty earned his pilot's license and developed a love of flying which stayed with him through the years. He studied at Macon State College and Mercer University, and graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware.

He began his career in banking in Macon with C&S Bank as a teller, later working at Chattahoochee Bank and eventually Trust Company Bank of Georgia (later SunTrust), where he ultimately became Senior Vice President for Commercial Lending.

Mr. Towles was a former member of the Optimist Club of Macon. He enjoyed flying, golf, gunsmithing, spending time with his family and friends, and playing with his grandbabies and his faithful Boston Terrier, Max.

He is survived by his wife Diane Forehand Towles of Macon, children Bryan Towles of Greenville, SC, Scott (Hollie) Towles of Covington, Kelly Towles of Macon, Jeremy (Shelli) Attaway of Macon and Ashley (Matt) Attaway Parowski of Troy, Michigan, and grandchildren Dylen Williams, Katelyn Towles, Madelyn Towles, Cora Attaway, and Emory Lynn Parowski.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the American Humane Society 1400 16th Street NW, Suite 360, Wshington, DC 20036.

The family will greet friends from 2:00 P.M. until time for the service Sunday at Mathis Funeral Home.





View the online memorial for WIlliam Russell "Rusty" Towles, Jr.





WIlliam Russell "Rusty" Towles, Jr.March 25, 1951 - February 21, 2019Macon, GA- William Russell "Rusty" Towles, Jr. passed away at his home Thursday, February 21, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Mathis Funeral Home, 151 E Dykes St, Cochran, GA 31014.Rusty was born in Macon and graduated from Cochran High School in 1969. He was the son of the late William Russell and Dina Fordham Towles, Sr. and was preceded in death by his sister Diane Towles Cooper and brother-in-law Tony Cooper. He joined the Army National Guard and later served as a reservist. During his reserve commitment Rusty earned his pilot's license and developed a love of flying which stayed with him through the years. He studied at Macon State College and Mercer University, and graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware.He began his career in banking in Macon with C&S Bank as a teller, later working at Chattahoochee Bank and eventually Trust Company Bank of Georgia (later SunTrust), where he ultimately became Senior Vice President for Commercial Lending.Mr. Towles was a former member of the Optimist Club of Macon. He enjoyed flying, golf, gunsmithing, spending time with his family and friends, and playing with his grandbabies and his faithful Boston Terrier, Max.He is survived by his wife Diane Forehand Towles of Macon, children Bryan Towles of Greenville, SC, Scott (Hollie) Towles of Covington, Kelly Towles of Macon, Jeremy (Shelli) Attaway of Macon and Ashley (Matt) Attaway Parowski of Troy, Michigan, and grandchildren Dylen Williams, Katelyn Towles, Madelyn Towles, Cora Attaway, and Emory Lynn Parowski.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the American Humane Society 1400 16th Street NW, Suite 360, Wshington, DC 20036.The family will greet friends from 2:00 P.M. until time for the service Sunday at Mathis Funeral Home. Funeral Home Mathis Funeral Home - Cochran

151 E. Dykes Street

Cochran , GA 31014

(478) 934-2030 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.