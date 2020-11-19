William Stanley "Stan" Gibson
October 22, 1948 - November 14, 2020
Juliette, Georgia - William Stanley "Stan" Gibson passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Maddox River Lot, 547 Rum Creek Road, Juliette, GA 31046. Billie Mulley will officiate. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing are required.
Stan was born October 22, 1948 in Douglas, Georgia. His father, Billie Gibson and his brother Gary Gibson preceded him in death. He was retired from Loomis Fargo and was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during Vietnam.
Stan is survived by his wife, Mary Maddox Gibson of Juliette; son,
Wade Gibson of Savannah; mother, Elouise Gibson of Byron; sisters, Pam Lee (Jimmy) of Byron and Brenda Thompson of Byron; grandchildren, Courtni Gibson and Kip Gibson.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wounded Warrior Project
, Post Office Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.