William Stephen Johns-Hamlin (1954 - 2019)
  • "Steve was a very good person. he helped so many sick and..."
    - june hawkins
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
1290 College St.
Macon, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
1290 College St.
Macon, GA
Obituary
William Stephen Johns-Hamlin NREMT-P
March 8, 1954 - May 28, 2019
Macon, GA- William Stephen Johns-Hamlin, NREMT-P, GA Paramedic P006148 "Steve," 65, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The family will greet friends at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 1290 College St. Macon, GA. 31201. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the church with Reverend Tim Bagwell, Reverend Beth Dunwody, Reverend Debra Williams, and Reverend Eric Mayle officiating. Following the service, Steve will be laid to rest in historic Rose Hill Cemetery.
Steve was born in Macon on March 3, 1954. He loved his family, friends, his dog Jake, and his grandchildren dearly. He would drop whatever he was doing to help someone. Steve adored his job as a paramedic. He also enjoyed fishing and cooking. Steve was also an avid animal lover, and a jack of all trades and a master of them all. He could fix anything and was a master with his hands.
Steve was predeceased by his son, Timothy Thomas; father, Thomas Voy Hamlin, Sr.; mother, Dorothy Anderson Kilgore; step-father, Fred Kilgore; and mother-in-law, Connie Bryant.
Steve is survived by his husband, Andy Johns-Hamlin; daughters, Natalie Roberts (Josh), Kelly Harris (James), and Stephanie Amerson; sons, Phillip Green (Amy) and Brandon S. Dukes; step-mother, Sandra C. Hamlin; brothers, Tom Hamlin (Debbie) and Tim Hamlin (Suzette); and sister, Lisa Woodard (Willie); step-brother, Bruce Kilgore (Theresa); grandchildren, Mackenzie, Savannah, Chase, Trent, Drew, Cameron, Madison, Michael, Morgan, Kyle, Sarah-Cate, Hannah, and Cole; one great-grandchild, Watson as well as long time family friend, Judy Bradshaw and daughter in law, Angel Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you help Steve's legacy live on by making donations to Central Georgia Technical College Foundation and designating the Steve Hamlin EMS Scholarship Fund in the check memo line or online.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2019
