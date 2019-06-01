William Stephen Johns-Hamlin NREMT-P
March 8, 1954 - May 28, 2019
Macon, GA- William Stephen Johns-Hamlin, NREMT-P, GA Paramedic P006148, "Steve," 65, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The family will greet friends at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 1290 College St. Macon, GA. 31201. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the church with Reverend Tim Bagwell, Reverend Beth Dunwody, Reverend Debra Williams, and Reverend Eric Mayle officiating. Following the service, Steve will be laid to rest in historic Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you help Steve's legacy live on by making donations to Central Georgia Technical College Foundation and designating the Steve Hamlin EMS Scholarship Fund in the check memo line or online.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for William Stephen Johns-Hamlin NREMT-P
Published in The Telegraph on June 1, 2019