William Stephens Lamb
January 6, 1945 - October 29, 2020
Macon, GA- WILLIAM STEPHENS LAMB (January 6, 1945 – October 29, 2020)
William Stephens Lamb passed away into Eternal Life surrounded by family at home on October 29, 2020 at the age of 75 after a brief illness.
Bill is survived by his wife of 23 years, Scottie Johnston Lamb, of Macon; daughter, Mollye Lamb Treadway (Jeff) of Macon; William Stephens Lamb, Jr. (Fran) of Macon; grandchildren, Alexis Josephine Adams of Atlanta, Grace Marie Adams, Josephine Kennedy Lamb and William Stephens Lamb, III, all of Macon; sister-in-law, Judith Johnson Lamb of Macon; brother-in-law, Edmund Blake Barker of Abbeville, AL and many nieces, nephews and beloved extended family.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Paul Roberts Lamb and Louise Bryan Lamb; his sister, Bettye Lamb Williams; his brother, Paul Roberts Lamb, Jr. and his wife of 23 years, Josephine Barker Lamb.
A native of Macon, GA, Mr. Lamb was the youngest of three children and graduated from Lanier High School in 1964. He then attended Middle Georgia College before graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Emory University in 1967, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Upon marriage to Josephine, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, stationed in Virginia and Hawaii until his honorable discharge. He then moved to Atlanta and worked for Deloitte becoming a Certified Public Accountant in 1973. Returning to Macon, he worked as a Partner with Butler, Williams & Wyche before founding Lamb & Braswell where he remained as a Partner for the past 27 years until his retirement in 2019. Bill also proudly served as the Chairman of the State of Georgia Board of Accountancy, first appointed by Governor Zell Miller in 1997.
A rather quiet man who kept mostly to himself, Bill had a strong faith and a gentle, compassionate soul. He enjoyed cooking for his family, gardening and spending time at home. Serving his clients and the friendships he made with them was his greatest passion.
Mr. Lamb's family would like to thank Jimmy Braswell and the staff at Lamb & Braswell for their steadfast partnership and friendship. Deepest gratitude is also extended to Dr. Jeremiah McClure and the caregivers from Hospice and Visiting Angels.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service and visitation will not be held at this time. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stratford Academy designated to the Josephine Barker Lamb Memorial Scholarship Fund, 6010 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31220.
