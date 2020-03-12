William Stubbs, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for William Stubbs, Jr. will be held 12 Noon Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Daryl Vining will officiate. Interment services will follow at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Stubbs, 63, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
Survivors include his sisters, Diana Stubbs and Sandra (Telmon) Hill; brother, Miller Stubbs and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020