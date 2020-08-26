Dr. William Thomas "Tom" Bass
February 18, 1942 - August 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Dr. William Thomas Bass "Tom": Christ follower, husband, father, grandfather, (affectionately known as PaTom), nuclear physicist, scientist, engineer, musician and Mr. Fixit, passed into heaven to meet his Creator on August 22, 2020 from Parkinson's, at age 78, which he fought for 20+ years with dignity, tenacity and great patience.
Tom was known to be a kind and gentle man, who loved his family dearly and he leaves behind his best friend and wife of 55 years, Mardi Blanchard Bass; 3 wonderful children, their spouses and 9 treasured grandchildren, Son: David Thomas Bass (Laura) and their children Samuel Mark Bass and Madeline Grace Bass. Son: Allan Christopher Bass (Maria) and their children Harrison Bert Bass, Austin Thomas Bass, Benjamin Sawyer Bass, and Ryan Spencer King, as well as the mother of Bert Bass, Kimberly Hill. Daughter: Elizabeth Bass Hilliard (Lance) and their children: Jackson Wesley Hilliard, Anna Elizabeth Hilliard, and Ella Katherine Hilliard. Brother: Dr. Charles David Bass and wife Vicki, and a host of extended family. Tom was the son of the late Dr. & Mrs. William Wilson Bass.
Dr. Bass received his college education at Carson-Newman College in Tennessee, and then his PhD in nuclear physics at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. During that time, he conducted research in low energy physics at Oak Ridge National Lab. Upon graduation, he rose to full professor at Macon State College (Now Middle Ga. State University) and was known to be a delightful and entertaining and compelling physics professor, and popular speaker in the middle Georgia area. During several summers he enjoyed teaching Georgia's gifted students at the Georgia Governors' Honors Program. Subsequently, he was employed by Litton Industries as a software engineer. His last employment was with Mercer Engineering Research Center, from which he retired as Chief Scientist. Upon his retirement, Dr. Dave Barwick, his colleague of 30 years, stated that he had never heard anyone say anything bad about Tom!.
Although he was trained as a scientist, his curious mind and problem solving skills led him into many areas of life. Dr. Bass had a disarming sense of humor, a great bass voice and sang in church quartets and choirs. He was trained in both classical organ and piano music and was an accomplished pianist, with an innate ear for music and improv. His children would lie down under the grand piano and listen to his mini concerts. A music filled home touches the heartstrings. Fixing things was his forte and he and his wife remodeled and built several houses together, rebuilt auto engines, and did nearly all DIY projects together. He believed that if others could learn to fix things, he could too!
Even though he was a member of professional organizations, his greatest joys were his involvement with his family, and with church leadership. Though a brilliant physicist and college professor, as a humble man he chose to give his major life influences to developing his family, children and the myriad number of friends who filled their home, and thereby serving his Lord. Hobbies revolved around "home projects" in which he patiently mentored his children and also supported them in their many pursuits. He invested fully in his family---his highest achievement and legacy. We have lost a quiet, humble, humorous, and intelligent` partner, father, grandfather and friend.
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants". Psalms 116:15
In lieu of flowers, please plan a special experience with your family or loved ones, or do a kindness anonymously, and celebrate the blessing of family and love as you make good memories.
Our very special gratitude goes to Erica Watford and Joshua Steward (Loving Hands of Grace caregivers), for their very loving and excellent care in recent months. Also to Pine Pointe Hospice, for their stellar and compassionate care in his last days.
