William Thomas "Tommy" Bowen
July 9, 1949 - August 4, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - A Middle Georgia native, William Thomas "Tommy" Bowen passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Regency Hospital in Macon. He was 71 years old.
The son of the late John Frazier and Evelyn Catherine Humphries Bowen, Tommy was born in Macon, Georgia. He was a lifelong resident of Warner Robins and a graduate of Northside High School.
Tommy was a well-rounded individual who truly tried it all! As a teenager, Tommy worked at McCullough Funeral Home when it was located on Watson Boulevard. After high school, he went on to serve in the United States Navy and later changed career paths, working as a Deputy Sheriff with the Houston County Sheriff's Department, and then the Warner Robins Police Department. He then served on Robins Air Force Base where he retired as a Sheet Metal Mechanic. Tommy was also known for his NASCAR collectibles shop at Smiley's Flea Market, called "Tommy's Trackside". After his retirement, he enjoyed working with his daughter at her flower shop, Yesterday's and Tomorrow's Florist.
Tommy enjoyed watching old movies and television westerns; his all-time favorite was "Lonesome Dove." He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing, and traveling with his daughter. He had a passion for learning about his family's history and revisiting old places of the past. His grandchildren and those who knew him, each cherishing every memory shared, lovingly referred to Tommy as "Pop-Tart". He will always be in their hearts and on their minds every time they have a piece of butterscotch candy, a caramel, and watermelon gum!
His memory will forever be cherished by his daughter, Julia Marin; grandchildren, Jake Wilson and Jorjana Marin; brother and friend, Kenneth Bowen (Debbie); niece, Melissa Brown (Phillip); nephew, Peyton Bowen; great niece, Aubrey Bowen; a host of beloved cousins, extended family members and friends; and loving dog, "Bo."
Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Bowen will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Cleghorn officiating. Afterward, Mr. Bowen will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
