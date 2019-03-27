William Thomas Hudgins
01/14/1969 - 03/20/2019
Macon, Ga- The world lost a super hero this past Wednesday. The man the world knew as William Thomas Hudgins died on the evening of March 20, 2019.
He was born on January 14, 1969 which made him 50 years young at the time of his passing. Aside from vigilante justice, "Bill", as most would call him, enjoyed a modest life of simple pleasures which he shared with friends and loved ones.
He leaves behind a son, a daughter-in-law, two grandsons, two brothers, two sisters, and will be joining his other sister who passed away recently.
The family will be having a tree planting memorial with Bill's ashes at his son's home on Saturday, March 30th from 3-6pm. There will also be a military service at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date to commemorate Bill's service in the Navy.
For service information and other details, the family may be contacted at 310-806-1010.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019