William "Bill" Trail
August 24, 1947 - January 29, 2020
Macon, GA- William "Bill" Trail, 72, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Private services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to , 804 Cherry St., Ste A, Macon, GA 31201 or Kitty City Rescue, 4530 Knight Rd., Macon, GA 31220.
The son of the late O. Steel and Margaret Bullock Cromartie Trail, Bill was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Penny Systems, Inc., a software design and development company. Bill was an accomplished musician, especially on the keyboard. He loved going to Seattle, Washington to visit his west coast family. Bill was a benevolent person, always helping others and was an animal lover.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Trail Jones and brother, Roderick Steele Trail.
Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Theresa McBride Trail of Macon; sister, Trudy Beach (Larry) of Seattle, Washington; brother-in-law, Daniel McBride of Thomaston, Georgia; many nieces and nephews; and his cat, Sophie.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020