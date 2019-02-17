William W. Dixon
February 6, 1929 - February 15, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Russell W. Dixon, 90, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 4:00PM at Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Norm Yukers, Dr. Mark Hudgins, and John Marc Cooling officiating. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service in the chapel of Ingleside Baptist.
Mr. Dixon was born on February 6, 1929 in Centerville, Massachusetts to the late Joseph and Claudia Ross Dixon. He was the widower of Loretta Brown Dixon. Mr. Dixon was a retired as a master chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy. He earned the National Service Medal, China Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with four bronze stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He served in the Bay of Pigs and Korea. He was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He owned Dixon Heating and Air. Mr. Dixon was a member of the Macon Boat Club and served as past PTA president at both Tattnall Square Academy and River North Academy.
Mr. Dixon is survived by his daughter, Lisa Dixon Pang; son, Michael Dixon; and five grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2019