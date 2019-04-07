Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Coach Bill" Wohlford. View Sign

William "Coach Bill" Wohlford

Macon, GA- William "Coach Bill" Wohldford, 80 years of age, crossed into the End Zone March 16, 2019 at his home in Macon surrounded by many loved ones.

Bill was born in Decatur, Georgia to the late Fred Paul and Miriam Mohr Wohlford. His family resided in New Orleans, Louisiana for many years. It was there he developed his lifelong love of The Big Easy, the New Orleans Saints (Who 'Dat?), and his taste for all things hot-n-spicy.

He Had a long and varied career as a teacher and athletics coach at colleges and universities throughout the South East. His Camelot years were spent in Macon at First Presbyterian Day School and Mt. de Sales Academy.

Coach Wohlford received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Southwestern Louisiana Institute and a Masters in Physical Education from Louisiana State University (Geaux Tigers!).

He is surviveded by his adoring wife of 27 years, Teddi Wohlford who joyfully expanded his culinary tastes beyond fried foods and Tabasco. Also by his brother Paul (Vivian) Wohlford of Mount Pleasant, SC; nephews Bob (Colleen) Wohlford, Ron Wohlford, and Bill Wohlford (Louise), Gregg (Kristen) Galliford and Grant (Jina) Galliford, niece Gretchen Galliford (Randy DioGuardi); and great nephews Eric and Michael Wohlford;and great nieces Abigail and Rachel Wohlford.

A Celebration of a Life Well Lived will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 pm, Highland Hills Baptist Church. A Mardi Gras Jazz Reception will follow the service.

A sincere thank you to Bill's fellow church members, relatives, friends and neighbor for their many acts of kindness, love, and support during his long illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the "Jim Dandies" of Highland Hills Baptist Church, 1370 Briarcliff Road, Macon, Georgia, 31211.





