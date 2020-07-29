William "Bill" Wright
Williams
October 5, 1942 - July 26, 2020
Macon, GA- William "Bill" Wright Williams, 77, of Macon, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fort Valley, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Christ Church, 582 Walnut St., Macon, GA 31201.
Born in Fort Valley, Georgia to the late Scott Rogers Williams and Martha Wright Williams, Bill graduated from Fort Valley High and later, the University of Georgia. He also served in the United States Army Reserves. He was a commercial insurance underwriter with Georgia Farm Bureau for over 30 years.
Bill loved the outdoors. His passions were fishing in the Flint River and spending time in the north Georgia mountains. He was a member of Christ Church where he volunteered for the Meals on Wheels Program.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann Warlick Williams of Macon; children, Martha Williams Cunningham (Keith) of Salisbury, North Carolina and Scott Williams (Stephanie) of Sandy Springs, Georgia; grandchildren, Olivia Cunningham, Lily Cunningham, and Wright Williams; and cousin, Frank Freshwater (Connie) of Fort Valley.
