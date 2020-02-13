Willie "Pete" Alton Register, Jr.
November 30, 1936 - February 11, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Willie "Pete" Alton Register, Jr., 83, of Lizella, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, at 2:00 PM at Victory Baptist Church with the Reverend Chet Cooper officiating. Immediately following, Mr. Register will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time at the church.
Mr. Register was born on November 30, 1936, in Eastman, Georgia. He worked 40 plus years as a boiler tech at Keebler Company. Mr. Register was a faithful member of Crossroads Bible Church. He spent his free time playing softball, as well as coaching baseball, basketball, football, and softball. Being a husband, daddy, and granddaddy was by far, Mr. Register's greatest joy in life.
Mr. Register was preceded in death by his father, Willie A. Register, Sr. and mother, Nellie P. Register.
Mr. Register is survived by his wife 60 of years, Margaret Register; sons, David Register (Lisa) and Keith Register (Robin); daughter, Valerie Register; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren; brother, Earl Register; sisters, Pauline Remick (Fred) and Kathryn Overturf; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020