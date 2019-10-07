Willie B. Lamb
December 28, 1924 - October 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Willie B. Lamb, 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 4, 2019. A Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono with the Pastor Craig Holmes officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Daytona Rescue Mission, 501 Ridgewood Ave., Holly Hill, FL 32117.
Willie B. was born in Laurens County to the late Joseph Isom and Annie Estella Lamb. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alma Ellen Cullers; son, David "Prentice" Lamb; brother, Marvin Lamb; sisters, Lila Mae Garnto, Ellen Shiver, Margaret LaVerne Lamb, and Jannell Smith. He served in the United States Army from 1944 until 1946. Mr. Lamb was a faithful minister of the Gospel for most of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Edith Griffin Lamb; son, Jerry Stephen (Sharon) Lamb; grandchildren, Amie, and April; several great grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Sanders, and Faye Bell; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2019