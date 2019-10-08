Willie B. Lamb
December 28,1924 - October 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Willie B. Lamb, 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 4, 2019. A Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono with the Pastor Craig Holmes officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Daytona Rescue Mission, 501 Ridgewood Ave., Holly Hill, FL 32117.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Willie B. Lamb
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2019