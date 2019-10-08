Willie B. Lamb (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Praying for you Edith Ps 18:1&2 Jo Ann Bandy"
    - Jo Ann Bandy
  • "Jerry I am so sorry about your dad. May God bless..."
    - Gordon Barnes
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-7417
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Willie B. Lamb
December 28,1924 - October 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Willie B. Lamb, 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 4, 2019. A Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono with the Pastor Craig Holmes officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Daytona Rescue Mission, 501 Ridgewood Ave., Holly Hill, FL 32117.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Willie B. Lamb
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Macon, GA   (478) 743-7417
funeral home direction icon