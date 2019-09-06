Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Belle Vinson Walden-Waddell. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM The Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church 1180 Fort Hill Street Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Willie Belle Vinson Walden-Waddell

August 18, 1933 - August 30, 2019

Macon, GA- Ms. Willie Belle Vinson-Walden-Waddell born Macon, Georgia to the late Mr. Willie Cleveland Vinson and Ms. Theola (Morris) Vinson died in her sleep during the early morning, August 30th. Most of her family and friends called her "Belle." She attended Burdell Elementary School and a graduate of Ballard Hudson High School. She was a member of the Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church.

On June 20, 1954, Belle was united in Holy Matrimony to the Eugene Walden Jr., deceased, in a ceremony held at Magnolia Baptist Church. She worked at Alexander II Elementary School, the Macon Hospital, and as an Elevator Operator at the Southern United Building in downtown Macon. She also worked as a non-licensed Beautician at Ms. Robert's Beauty Salon located on Cowan Street in East Macon.

Following her husband's death, Belle relocated to Hampton, Virginia with her two young children, Eugene and Terri. She received a Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) certificate from the Lincoln School of Practical Nursing and was employed as an Elevator Operator and as a Private Duty Nurse. After meeting Cornelius (Sonny) Lanson Waddell, an Airman stationed at Langley Air Force Base, they returned to Macon and were married in the home of her sister, Ms. Mattie Jones. During her marriage to Sonny, he was stationed at Air Force Bases from Coast-to-coast, primarily in California and Massachusetts.

Whenever Sonny was stationed overseas, Belle and her children returned to Macon. Following Belle and Sonny's divorce, they remained in Macon. She obtained a Paraprofessional License from the Georgia Department of Education and began work at the Georgia Academy for the Blind as a Houseparent. She worked at the Academy until her retirement due to a very significant disabling injury.

Ms. Willie Belle Vinson-Walden-Waddell's legacy includes membership to a cadre of names long lost to the memories of most Maconites. Her name is one of those absent from local books of history, and unknown to city and county webpages back when Macon was known as "Hit City." As a hair stylist and her sister, Mattie Jones, as a seamstress, their names were well-known backstage by many "Chitlin Circuit" entertainers who performed at Macon City Auditorium and the Douglas Theatre. She, periodically, served as Little Richard's stylist not only in Macon, but also after his rise to fame and relocation to Los Angeles, California.

Ms. Willie Belle was loved, adored, admired, and respected by her son, Mr. Eugene (Shawna) Walden III (Macon, GA) and daughter, Mrs. Terri (John) Ford (Macon, GA). They will always be thankful for the care and loving attention given to them by their dearly departed Mother.

Belle was preceded in death by Sister: Ms. Mattie Vinson-Jones, Richmond, California; Brothers: Mr. William Vinson, Mr. Cleveland Vinson, Mr. Frank Vinson, Mr. Matthew Paul and Mr. Morris Paul. Parents: Mr. Willie Cleveland Vinson and Ms. Theola (Morris) Vinson; Grandparents: Mr. Christopher Morris and Mrs. Lillie Belle (Bowens) Morris. Aunts: Ms. Eula (Essie) Mae Vinson and Ms. Christina Morris. Uncle: Charlie (Junior) Ross; Nephew: Cleveland Wrice.

Ms. Wille Belle's memory will be forever held in the loving embrace of Sister: Ms. Thedoria Paul (Macon, Ga); Brothers: Mr. Clifford Paul (Detroit, Mi) and Mr. Melvin Paul (Killeen, Tx); Grandchildren: Mr. Langston Johnta' Ford, Ms. Tiera Ford, Mr. Brian Ford, Ms. Karma Rose Walden and Eugene War'ner Vinson Walden, IV. Great-Grandchildren: Tyler Ford, Langston Jr. Ford Jr., Travois Brown and Taylor Brown. Nieces: Mrs. Harriette (Victorio Mario) Caruana (Sebastopol, CA), Ms. Felicia Vinson, Ms. Fatisha Paul, Ms. Terriell Paul, Ms. Peggy Vinson (Macon, GA) and Ms. Sabrina Vinson-Young (Birmingham, AL). Nephews: Mr. Terence Paul, Mr. Diego Paul (Detroit, MI) and Mr. Eric Paul and a host of great-nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services:The Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church

11:00 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019

1180 Fort Hill Street

Macon, Georgia 31217

Internment:Woodlawn Cemetery







