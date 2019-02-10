Loving You
Willie Louis Blackmon
June 19, 1935-Feb. 8, 2013
You're always in our hearts, on our minds and in things around us that keep you ever present with us. If our love could have physically kept you with us, you would still be here today. But the love of God, far greater than what we could ever give, is what carried you on, So thankful God allowed us to have you as long as we did.
Wife-Mattie
Children-Edward (Lois), David (Cheryl), Yolanda (Ramone), Olicia (Eric) & Grandchildren
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 10, 2019