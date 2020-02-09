Your Loving Memory Lives On
Willie Louis Blackmon
June 19, 1935-Feb. 8, 2013
"I sure do miss that fellow. I'm always catching myself when I'm doing something and I say to myself, you act just like Louis Blackmon. Always imitated but never duplicated, a good husband, father, grandfather, and overall a good man. Also a man of God!!! My hero, my role model, my pops. I love and miss you much dad..." expressed by David and deeply felt by us all. Wife, Mattie L. Blackmon, Children: Edward (Lois) Blackmon, David (Cheryl) Blackmon Sr., Yolanda (Ramone) Rhynes, Olicia (Eric) Rainey and grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020