Willie "Bill" Butler Bledsoe
January 23, 1939 - May 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Willie "Bill" Butler Bledsoe, 80, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice. Bill was born in Greenville, SC on January 23, 1939. A Graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the cemetery of Baptist Gospel Mission Church, 30 Baptist Gospel Mission Road, Macon, GA 31217 with Rev. W.C. Bloodworth officiating.
He served in the United States Army, worked as a service mechanic at Haslam's Marina and Davis Marina. Later he worked at Piggly Wiggly in Gordon, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Hughlen Fletcher and Mamie Luetta McCall Bledsoe; sisters, Mildred Bledsoe Griffin, and Edna Bledsoe Johnston; brothers, Jack Edward Bledsoe, and Max Bledsoe.
Survivors include his sister-in-law Alberta Watkins Bledsoe; 22 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; as well as great great nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Willie "Bill" Butler Bledsoe
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2019