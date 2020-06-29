Willie C. Alexander Jr.
Willie C. Alexander, Jr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mr. Willie C. Alexander, Jr. will be held 11 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Wilbur Greene will officiate. Mr. Alexander, 57, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Survivors includes his children, Addarious (Tara) Alexander and Jhaquasha Alexander; devoted friend, Angela Pitts; devoted niece, Aris Greene; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Willie C. Alexander, Jr.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
JUN
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr. Alexander, Jr., and thanks for your services protecting these United States of America. We love and honor you.
Janice Hill-Wright
