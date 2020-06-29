Willie C. Alexander, Jr.Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mr. Willie C. Alexander, Jr. will be held 11 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Wilbur Greene will officiate. Mr. Alexander, 57, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.Survivors includes his children, Addarious (Tara) Alexander and Jhaquasha Alexander; devoted friend, Angela Pitts; devoted niece, Aris Greene; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.