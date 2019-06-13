Willie C. "Jack" Farmer
February 24, 1934 - June 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Willie C. "Jack" Farmer, 85, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Rev. Kenny Wells officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Building Fund, 6611 Zebulon Road, Macon GA 31220.
Jack was born in Waycross, GA to the late Thomas A. and Dollie Mae Branch Farmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Colson Farmer. He served and retired from the United States Navy, serving on the Destroyer USS Shields stationed in San Diego during the Korean War. Jack was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and served as an Usher. Jack enjoyed fishing at Tabernacle Lakes and was a Mason Lodge #5. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his sons; William Gary (Janice) Farmer of Macon, Gregory Neil (Tonya) Farmer of Macon, grandchildren; Kelli (Ray) Bowden of Smarr, William Brad (Jennifer) Farmer of Tallahassee, FL, Wendi Lynn Almstetter of Miami, Daniel Lee (Carlee) Farmer of Macon, great grandchildren; Benjamin Tyler Farmer, Carter Farmer, Stephen Bowden, and Amy Bowden.
Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019