Willie C. "Pat" Hartley
November 6, 1935 - November 1, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - Willie C. "Pat" Hartley went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 1, 2020. A Funeral Service with family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00AM at First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins. A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the funeral service from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins. Immediately following the services Mr. Pat will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Pat was born on November 6, 1935 in Macon, Georgia to the late Margret Patton and Willie Hope Hartley. Pat was a devoted Christian who served his Lord faithfully while attending First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins. Pat played on the very first Warner Robins High School football team. Pat was a hardworking man who provided for those he loved. Pat proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Upon his retirement from the Navy, Pat became a firefighter for the Warner Robins Fire Department. When Pat left Warner Robins Fire Department, he then began working for The United States Postal Service where he would finally retire once again after working many years at Robins Air Force Base Schools. Pat will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, there awaiting for him at the gates of heaven is his beloved brothers, Hiram Bunk Hartley, Bruce Hartley.
Left to cherish his memory Is his beloved bride of 57 years, Marian Goodman Hartley; Children, Hope Robinson; David Hartley (Edyth), Charles Hartley (Lisa); Granddaughter, Mallory Hunter; Sister, Marcie Ratledge. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and extended family members.
In Lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be made to First United Methodist Church TV Ministry and or Amedisys Hospice.
