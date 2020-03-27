Willie C. Robinson
May 21, 1934 - March 20, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Willie C. Robinson. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens located at 2700 Midway Road, Lizella, GA. 31052. Pastor Dexter Maxwell will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2020