Willie Clyde Jenkins Reeves Wright
1934 - 2020
Mrs. Willie Clyde Jenkins Reeves Wright
April 12, 1934 - September 03, 2020
Macon, GA- Mrs. Willie Clyde Jenkins Reeves Wright passed away Thursday September 03, 2020. Mrs. Wright is survived by her sister Lorace Howard of Roberta, GA, her Children: Charles (Sheryl) Jenkins Sr., Darnell Jenkins, Lois Waller, Reginald Reeves, all of Macon, GA. And a host of grand, great-grand, great-great-grand children, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial services will be held Saturday September 12 at 3 pm Zoom online. No repast held, because of practicing social distancing safety rules. Contact family at 822 Pansy Ave., Macon, GA 31204. Bentley & Sons are handling her arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mrs. Willie Clyde Jenkins Reeves Wright


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
