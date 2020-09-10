Mrs. Willie Clyde Jenkins Reeves Wright
April 12, 1934 - September 03, 2020
Macon, GA- Mrs. Willie Clyde Jenkins Reeves Wright passed away Thursday September 03, 2020. Mrs. Wright is survived by her sister Lorace Howard of Roberta, GA, her Children: Charles (Sheryl) Jenkins Sr., Darnell Jenkins, Lois Waller, Reginald Reeves, all of Macon, GA. And a host of grand, great-grand, great-great-grand children, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial services will be held Saturday September 12 at 3 pm Zoom online. No repast held, because of practicing social distancing safety rules. Contact family at 822 Pansy Ave., Macon, GA 31204. Bentley & Sons are handling her arrangements. View the online memorial for Mrs. Willie Clyde Jenkins Reeves Wright