Willie "Bo-Pete" Daniels Jr.
January 23, 1947 - July 24, 2020
Macon , GA - Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052, with Interment in GA Veterans Cemetery in Milledgeville GA.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.