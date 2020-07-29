1/
Willie "Bo-Pete" Daniels Jr.
1947 - 2020
January 23, 1947 - July 24, 2020
Macon , GA - Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052, with Interment in GA Veterans Cemetery in Milledgeville GA.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Memories & Condolences
