Deacon Willie Darryl Byrd, Sr.Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Deacon Willie Darryl Byrd, Sr. will be held 11 AM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. James L. Bumpus will officiate. Mr. Byrd, 68, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.Survivors include his wife Rhonda C. Byrd; five children, Willie (Noreen) Byrd, Jr., Ellington Byrd, Dorian Byrd, Jeffery Harris, Jerea` Williams; one sister; two brothers; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held TODAY, Monday, July 6, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.