Deacon Willie Darryl Byrd Sr.
Deacon Willie Darryl Byrd, Sr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Deacon Willie Darryl Byrd, Sr. will be held 11 AM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. James L. Bumpus will officiate. Mr. Byrd, 68, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
Survivors include his wife Rhonda C. Byrd; five children, Willie (Noreen) Byrd, Jr., Ellington Byrd, Dorian Byrd, Jeffery Harris, Jerea` Williams; one sister; two brothers; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held TODAY, Monday, July 6, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Deacon Willie Darryl Byrd, Sr.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
JUL
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Delores Tukes
