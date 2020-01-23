Willie "Buck" Dawson
December 30, 1947 - January 21, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- A graveside service for Mr. Willie "Buck" Dawson will be held Friday January 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Tharpe Cemetery Warner Robins, GA.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his children: Tracey, Victoria, Ricky (Tanilya), Frankie (Keila), Connie (Tonya), Virginia (Clayton Marshall), Alex, Tammy, Marcie (Charlie Haslem), Chad, Dexter (Princess), Justin (Ayanna),and Drusilla; 36 Grand-children, Great-grand children and a host of other relatives and friends.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020