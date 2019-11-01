Willie Douglas Turner (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Obituary
Willie Douglas Turner
September 8, 1926 - October 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Willie Douglas Turner, 93, died Sunday, October 27, 2019. Graveside services are 12:00 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Rev. Dr. Eugene Turner will preside. Funeral procession will leave from Hutchings Funeral Home, 536 New Street, Macon.
Survivors include: daughter, Deborah (John) Gray, Macon, GA; brother, Rev. Dr. Eugene Turner, Syracuse, NY; five grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2019
