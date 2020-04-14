Willie E. Barnes
March 3, 1942 - April 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Mr. Willie "Bobby" Barnes 78, transitioned on Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020.
A burial will be held for Mr. Willie E. Barnes at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA
He is survived by his wife Christine Barnes; daughter Sonya Barnes; son, Danny Barnes; two grandsons: Tariq and Jalil Barnes; a dear daughter-in-law Robin Barnes; special niece, Deidre McGhee Reed; adopted sister, Laverne Roquemore; three sister-in-laws: Liz McGhee, Lucille Davis, and Louise Jackson; two brother-in-laws: Robert and Raymond (Debra) Wright; a dear brother-in-law, Jerry Wayne Davis; three aunts: Myra (George) Halliburton, Emma Williams, Louise Wynn and Janie Toliver; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2020