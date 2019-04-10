Pastor Willie E. Thompson Sr.
July 22, 1944 - April 6, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Home-Going service for Pastor Willie E. Thompson Sr. will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday April 11, 2019 at Open Bible Church (611 North Davis Dr.).
Visitation will be held Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Nelson's Mortuary Chapel from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM
View the online memorial for Pastor Willie E. Thompson Sr.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2019