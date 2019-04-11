Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Pastor Willie E. Thompson Sr.

May 22, 1944 - April 6, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Home Going service for Pastor Willie E. Thompson will be held today at 11:00 AM April 11, 2019 at Open Bible Church (611 North Davis Dr. Warner Robins, GA 31093).

Life Reflections:

Pastor Willie E. Thompson Sr. (Bubba)

A beloved husband and devoted father.

On May 22, 1944 the Lord blessed Elbert Thompson and Susie Mae Williams with a baby boy whom they named Willie Elbert Thompson Sr.

Willie Elbert Thompson Sr. was united in Holy Matrimony to Annie L. Northern Thompson on December 9th, 1968 and remained together for 51 years. They were blessed with children Phillip Thompson, Willie E. Thompson Jr., Melanise Thompson & Steven Thompson along with his sons William Lee Thompson and Alexander Brooks.

Willie began at an early age in Christ reading the bible for elderly people. At the age of 18 years old, he joined the military serving 4 years in the Navy stationed in San Diego, California , fought in the

In 1967, he returned to Warner Robins, Ga and met his faithful, devoted wife Annie at her birthday party in Powersville, Ga while playing in a band. He was a talented musician, pianist, playing by ear and sheet music. They married 1 year later in 1968.

He worked for 34 years at Robins Air Force Base as an Electronic Technician and achieved many rewards for his excellent service and his recommendations. He was also a great entrepreneur, repairing TVs & giving piano lessons. He and his wife opened their income tax business, A & W Income Tax Service in 1990 till this present day. However, Willie found his true passion, The Word of GOD and began a fully obedient life for GOD. In 2008, he opened his church, Open Bible Church and he was ordained as a Pastor.

He Gave 100% to GOD, His Family and His Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life, Wife, Annie L. Thompson, Daughter Melanise Thompson, (Sons) William Lee Thompson, Alexander Brooks, (Phillip Thompson & his wife Shanita Thompson) ,( Willie E. Thompson Jr. & his wife Aretha Scott Thompson), & Steven Thompson. One Brother Horace Earven & Two Sisters Renae Davis & (Marie Mills & her husband CJ Mills). 22 Grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, and a host of faithful friends and family, including sister Laverne Canady, sister Minnie (Honeygail) Galloway, Doc Woodson, Glorie Jean Hollington, TJ Hollington, Bertha Trammell, Laquita

Pastor Willie E. Thompson Sr. (Bubba) leaves a legacy and a church behind for us to continue to grow and love for years to come.

Well Done My Good & Faithful Servant!!!!





View the online memorial for Pastor Willie E. Thompson Sr.



501 Elberta Rd

Warner Robins , GA 31093

