Willie F. Fountain Jr. (1950 - 2019)
Willie F. Fountain Jr.
September 22, 1950 - April 5, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 Pm at Greater New Corinth Baptist Church with burial in Macon Memorial Park.
Family contact: 3557 Case Street Macon GA 31204
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Funeral Home
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2019
