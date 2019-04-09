Willie F. Fountain Jr.
|
September 22, 1950 - April 5, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 Pm at Greater New Corinth Baptist Church with burial in Macon Memorial Park.
Family contact: 3557 Case Street Macon GA 31204
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2019