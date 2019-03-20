Willie F. (Boco) Jackson
September 1, 1945 - March 17, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Home going service for Mr. Willie F. Jackson (Boco) will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Warner Robins CME Church-Life Center. (200 Othal H. Lakey Cir Warner Robins, GA 31093)
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Nelson's Mortuary Chapel.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019