Willie Frank Jackson, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Willie Frank Jackson, Jr. will be held 2 PM Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Marcus Anthony will officiate. Interment services will follow in Bell's Cemetery. Mr. Jackson, 65, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.
Survivors include six sisters, three brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2378 New Clinton Road.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Willie Frank Jackson, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2019