Willie Fred "Joe" Southern
Macon, GA- Willie Fred "Joe" Southern transitioned on June 5, 2019. He was the fourth of nine children born on Februarys 15, 1923. He was born in Eastman, Georgia to the late Sanders S. Southern and Bessie Spivey Southern, also of Eastman,
Willie Fred "Joe" was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late beautiful Louise Smith in the year of 1945 to whom he was happily married for 62 years. They were blessed in their union with seven wonderful sons.
After years of farming, Willie Fred "Joe" accepted a position with Dodge County Hospital and retired after more than 25 years of service.
Willie Fred "Joe" is survived by: Six of Seven Sons: Willie Fred Southern, Jr. (Gloria-deceased), Atlanta, GA; Laurence Southern, Sr. (Arlene) Atlanta, GA; Joey Southern, Eastman, GA; Jay T. Southern, Sr. (Linda), Atlanta, GA; Sampson Southern, Eastman, GA; Morris Southern, Sr. (Jeannette) Rincon, GA; and One deceased Son: Clifford Southern (Gladys), Atlanta, GA. !8 Special Grand Children and 14 Great-Grand Children and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.
Memorial services will be held:Wednesday, June 12, 2019 11:00a.m.Free Gift Missionary Baptist Church 2418 Free Gift Church Road Eastman, Georgia 31023
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with:Hamilton Burch Funeral Home
140 Park Street Eastman, Georgia 31023 478-374-3160
Published in The Telegraph on June 12, 2019