Willie G. (Keybe) Smith Jr.
December 26, 1956 - September 28, 2019
Macon , GA- Willie Green (Keybe) Smith, Jr., of Macon, GA passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church 2656 Napier Avenue, Macon, GA 31204, Rev. Walter L. Glover, Pastor.
Survivors include wife: Mrs. Fay E. Smith, Children: Sean Mims, Shomond Smith, Shaqwona Johnson(DeAndre), Jerry Williams, Darresha Williams, Sister: Sharon Johnson (Tony), Brother-in-law: Fredrick Ellis (Kim), Harve Cook (Penny).
Family contact: 1002 Sandtrap Lane Macon GA 31220
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019