Willie Grace Parker
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Willie Grace Parker will be held 11 AM Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Donald Miller will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Parker, 73, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Survivors includes her two sisters, Minnie Moss and Geraldine Brown; brother, Earnest (Bertha) Brown, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2019