Bishop Willie J. Dodson III
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Bishop Willie J. Dodson III
August 30, 1960 - July 4, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A private graveside service for Bishop Willie J. Dodson will be held Friday July 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Oak Ridge Pentecostal Faith Of Jesus Christ.
He is preceded in death by his Mother Charlie Louise Dodson-French and Father Willie J. Dodson Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his devoted wife of forty years Mrs. April L. Dodson; two sons: Antonio Dodson and Adrian Dodson; three daughters: Latisha Dodson, Deshawndra Dodson, and Tiaundra Hickey (Craig).
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Bishop Willie J. Dodson III


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oak Ridge Pentecostal Faith Of Jesus Christ
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 9, 2020
To my Sister April, I am here when you need me. You will always be a special part of my life. Hold onto all the memories you shared with Willie James. He will always be in your heart. I love you and I am just a phone call away.
Dr. Pamela Miller-Raines
Family
