Bishop Willie J. Dodson III
August 30, 1960 - July 4, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A private graveside service for Bishop Willie J. Dodson will be held Friday July 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Oak Ridge Pentecostal Faith Of Jesus Christ.
He is preceded in death by his Mother Charlie Louise Dodson-French and Father Willie J. Dodson Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his devoted wife of forty years Mrs. April L. Dodson; two sons: Antonio Dodson and Adrian Dodson; three daughters: Latisha Dodson, Deshawndra Dodson, and Tiaundra Hickey (Craig).
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary