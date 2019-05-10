Mr. Willie J. Henderson
April 18, 1921 - May 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Mr. Willie J. Henderson departed this life peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 after a short illness. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Aberlena Baptist Church, 1260 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA. Pastor Harold H. Wynn, Jr. will officiate. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Public visitation, Friday, May 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2019