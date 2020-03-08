Willie J. Howard
October 3, 1951 - March 2, 2020
Macon, Ga- Willie J. Howard, 68, passed away on March 2, 2020. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Revival Tabernacle Church located at 3223 Joycliff Road, Macon, Georgia 31211. Burial will be next door to the church in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Graham's Mortuary of Macon. More information can be found at www.grahamsmortuaryandaffairs.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020