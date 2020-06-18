Willie J. NewsomeApril 17, 1943 - June 13, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Willie James Newsome. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Masks are mandatory for entry into the chapel. Bishop William Adside will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Marilyn Newsome and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.