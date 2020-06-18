Willie J. Newsome
1943 - 2020
Willie J. Newsome
April 17, 1943 - June 13, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Willie James Newsome. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Masks are mandatory for entry into the chapel. Bishop William Adside will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Marilyn Newsome and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
