Willie James Felton
November 30, 1950 - July 23, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Funeral services for Mr. Willie James Felton, 68 of Fort Valley will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Central Union Baptist Church, 501 Preston Street, Fort Valley, Georgia 31030. Rev. K.D. Dawsey, Pastor and Rev. Billie L. Heard will officiate. Interment will follow at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley. Visitation for Mr. Felton will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Central Union Baptist Church. Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors of Albany are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 26, 2019