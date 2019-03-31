Willie James Hudson
Jan 04, 1934 - Feb 24, 2019
Durham, NC- Willie James Hudson formerly of Macon, GA., Passed away Feb 24, 2019 in Durham, NC, after a brief Illness, where he resided for over 50 yrs.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his children Pamela Hudson Williams, Michael Hudson both of Durham, NC, Jamese Hudson of Tallahassee, FL., one Brother Joe L. Hudson of Lizella, GA., a host of Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousin and Friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2019