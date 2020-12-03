Willie James Mills Sr.March 29, 1929 - December 1, 2020Macon, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Willie James Mills Sr. A Celebration of Life will held Friday, December 4, 2020 (Private for Family Only). Mr. Mills was a Korean War Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Harris Mills. He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Stacey (James) Monroe, Dianne Hill, Willie Mills, Jr., Michael (Vickii) Mills, Calvin Mills, and Karen Mills. The family may be contacted at 1258 Birch St., Macon, GA 31204. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.