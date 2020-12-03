1/1
Willie James Mills Sr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie James Mills Sr.
March 29, 1929 - December 1, 2020
Macon, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Willie James Mills Sr. A Celebration of Life will held Friday, December 4, 2020 (Private for Family Only). Mr. Mills was a Korean War Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Harris Mills. He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Stacey (James) Monroe, Dianne Hill, Willie Mills, Jr., Michael (Vickii) Mills, Calvin Mills, and Karen Mills. The family may be contacted at 1258 Birch St., Macon, GA 31204. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved