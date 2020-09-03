1/1
Willie James Timothy
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie James Timothy
Sept. 7, 1935 - August 28, 2020
Gray, GA- Willie James Timothy "Tim" 84 of Gray, GA passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Gray, GA. Survived by his wife, Annie Timothy of Gray, GA , including 3 sons and 5 daughters; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Collins Funeral Home, Gray, GA is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Willie James Timothy


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
138 Dolly St
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-6290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
CHARLIE R.WILLIAMS & FAMILY
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved