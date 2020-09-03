Willie James Timothy
Sept. 7, 1935 - August 28, 2020
Gray, GA- Willie James Timothy "Tim" 84 of Gray, GA passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Gray, GA. Survived by his wife, Annie Timothy of Gray, GA , including 3 sons and 5 daughters; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Collins Funeral Home, Gray, GA is in charge of arrangements.